Senior Cardiff Hire for National Commercial Building Consultancy

Commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy Jones Hargreaves has made a senior appointment in its Cardiff office.

Daniel Griffiths has been appointed as Associate Partner, based in the firm’s Cardiff office, bringing with him 25 years of experience at organisations including Lambert Smith Hampton and Hollis.

Meanwhile, Thomas Symm joins as Senior Associate Partner in London. Symm has been involved in the refurbishment of a vast number of properties in the City of London and the West End during his career to date.

In Bristol, Myles Carey has been hired as a Senior Surveyor, moving from Bristol-based AHR. Building Surveyors Ben Edmunds and Max Booth join the London and Manchester offices respectively; adding further capacity to the Jones Hargreaves team.

The appointments come as Jones Hargreaves, a national independent commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy, retains a number of major multi-national clients.

Jones Hargreaves now employs more than 55 experts across its seven offices, with significant demand to complete large scale Technical Due Diligence surveys across a number of portfolios.

Matthew Jones, founding partner at Jones Hargreaves, said:

“I’d like to take the opportunity to welcome all five of our new team members, each of whom bring a wealth of experience in their geographies and disciplines. At Jones Hargreaves, we have a multi-disciplinary approach across our core services, which is seeing the business win and retain major projects and portfolios, so this expansion of the team will enable us to continue to deliver high quality work.”

Jones Hargreaves is a national independent commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy. Services include project management and building surveying, mechanical and electrical, sustainability and ESG consultancy for clients including Columbia Threadneedle, ESR, Indurent, Motcomb, Fidelity, Elite Partners Capital and Mileway.