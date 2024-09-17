Senior Business Representatives Top Speaker Bill for the Convention for the Western Gateway

Nearly 50 different speakers from Government, business, major industry and universities from across the UK have been announced as part of the line up for the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway, Presented by SSE Energy Solutions.

Speakers including Gwen Parry-Jones, Chief Executive for Great British Nuclear, Matt Hindle, Head of Sustainability & Net Zero at Wales and West Utilities, Michael Copleston, Director of RSPB UK, Dave Lees, Chief Executive at Bristol Airport join a packed lineup from organisations like Atkins Realis, AB Ports and the National Energy Systems Operator.

They are joined by experts from across the four GW4 Alliance Universities, Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and Exeter, alongside local authority leaders and UK and Welsh Government Ministers.

Taking place on the 17th October 2024 at ICC Wales in Newport, the Convention will bring together UK and Welsh Governments with local leaders, businesses and academics to demonstrate how South Wales and Western England can lead the way globally in creating sustainable economic growth.

The event will look at how the Western Gateway can lead efforts to decarbonise energy, build on its strengths in cyber and technology, improve connections between communities, drive investment, and protect its important natural habitats.

Sarah Williams Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway said:

“This remarkable lineup is a testament to the economic strength and potential of our natural cross-border region. By uniting talent and expertise from both England and Wales, our partnership showcases the power of collaboration in shaping a better, more sustainable future. “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our sponsors for their invaluable support and to our distinguished speakers, whose commitment to this event reflects their belief in our shared vision. Together, this convention will demonstrate that the Western Gateway is not only open for business but poised to lead as a key driver of the UK’s future economy.”

The Western Gateway is the Pan-Regional Partnership for South Wales and Western England, bringing together business, academics and local authorities to deliver growth and improve lives.

This convention follows the publication of new data from the partnership which shows the area is likely to be the fastest growing economic area outside of London. The Western Gateway’s Plan for sustainable growth will be launched on the day of the convention to show how this area can capitalise on that promise to make that growth possible through partnership with the UK and Welsh Government.

Full line up is available on the Convention website.