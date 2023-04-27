Senior Associates Appointed at Award-winning Welsh Law Firm Darwin Gray

Award-winning commercial law firm Darwin Gray has just announced the promotion of 5 solicitors to the position of Senior Associate. Joining the ranks of Patrick Murphy and Rachel Ford-Evans, the firm’s existing Senior Associates, the promotions reflect another successful year of growth for the firm.

The firm, which has been ranked in The Times Best Law Firm guide for 2023, specialises in company & corporate law, commercial property law, disputes, employment law and insolvency. It has offices in Cardiff and Bangor.

The 5 recent promotions to Senior Associate level are:

Kate Heaney has been with the firm since 2012 and is an experienced solicitor in Darwin Gray’s Insolvency and Disputes teams. Kate has broad experience in insolvency work, including advising practitioners in both contentious and non-contentious matters. She also has extensive experience in conducting commercial litigation, franchise disputes, and housing management work.

Siobhan Williams, who joined the firm in 2014, is a solicitor in the firm’s Corporate and Commercial team, with significant experience in the acquisition and disposal of businesses with values of up to £10 million. In addition, she regularly acts for businesses seeking investment from financial institutions and private equity, and advises clients on corporate governance and shareholders’ agreements.

A hugely experienced solicitor in the firm’s Commercial Property team, Sarah Price deals with a wide range of commercial property work including non-contentious landlord and tenant matters, sales and purchases, development projects and secured lending. Valued for her pragmatic and client-focussed approach, Sarah brings a wealth of experience to the team.

Oliver Morris, a solicitor in the firm’s award-winning Commercial Property team, trained at an international law firm and has previously worked in both international and national law firms. He has particular experience of dealing with landlord and tenant matters and enjoys advising on the commercial property aspects of corporate transactions. Oliver also has acted for pension trustees and SIPP members due to his background in pensions law.

Finally, Siôn Fôn is a highly rated solicitor in the firm’s respected Disputes team. He is a specialist property litigation solicitor and advises commercial landlords and tenants on a wide range of complex property issues. A fluent Welsh speaker, he regularly advises clients through the medium of Welsh and is based in the firm’s Bangor office.

Referring to the promotions, Fflur Jones, the firm’s Managing Partner said: