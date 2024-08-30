Senior Appointment at Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors are delighted to welcome Emma Feathers to their team.

Emma, who has spent over 17 years with Clydach-based Trevor Thomas Scott & Jenkins, will join the firm as a consultant and is accompanied by her colleagues Kathryn Feathers, Alan Cronin and Adele Gregory.

“I am thrilled to join Peter Lynn and Partners and to be able to bring across my entire team in the process,” said Emma, “and I am looking forward to working with both the Residential Conveyancing team as well as the Wills and Probate team.”

Based out of the Pontardawe office, Emma will continue to work with existing and new clients offering both home visits as well as the ability to meet at any of the Peter Lynn and Partners offices located throughout Swansea and West Wales.

“We are delighted to welcome Emma and her team onboard and to secure a person of her reputation and experience is a real coup for our firm,” said Peter Lynn. “Although she will no longer be operating from her old offices in Clydach, it's very much ‘business as usual' for her existing clients as Emma will still be available to undertake legal work, albeit under the Peter Lynn and Partners banner.”

As a specialist in Conveyancing, Wills and Probate work, Emma joins the firm at a particularly exciting time as it looks to expand West with a series of new offices due to open soon.