Senedd Summit Hears How Holiday Parks Support the Tourism Economy

Senior politicians in Wales heard this week about the “huge contribution” being made to the tourism economy and the wellbeing of communities by holiday parks.
The message was delivered at a meeting at the Senedd in Cardiff, headed by Debbie Walker who is Director General of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association.
Debbie met Sam Rowlands MS, Chair of the Tourism Cross Party Group, and Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning.
Also in attendance was the association's Director of Policy Katherine Squires, and Welsh BH&HPA director and park owner Dylan Roberts.
The meeting was an opportunity to provide an update on the association's Parks Make Places campaign to highlight the positive grass-roots changes being made by parks in Wales.
The delegation outlined the wide range of different community-led initiatives by parks which are improving the lives of people in the areas where they are based.
They range from charity fundraising schemes and support for local foodbanks to beach clean-ups and other environmental projects which help safeguard wildlife and the natural world.
“This is on top of the massive economic boost provided to Wales coastal and rural communities by park visitors, supporting other businesses and the jobs they provide,” said Debbie.
“Parks become involved because they want to give something tangible back to their local areas, often where their families have had links that go back through successive generations.
“We were delighted to be able to take our campaign to the heart of Welsh government and for our voice to be heard by politicians who clearly understood our message.”