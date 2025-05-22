Senedd Summit Hears How Holiday Parks Support the Tourism Economy

Senior politicians in Wales heard this week about the “huge contribution” being made to the tourism economy and the wellbeing of communities by holiday parks.

The message was delivered at a meeting at the Senedd in Cardiff, headed by Debbie Walker who is Director General of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association.

Debbie met Sam Rowlands MS, Chair of the Tourism Cross Party Group, and Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning.

Also in attendance was the association's Director of Policy Katherine Squires, and Welsh BH&HPA director and park owner Dylan Roberts.

The meeting was an opportunity to provide an update on the association's Parks Make Places campaign to highlight the positive grass-roots changes being made by parks in Wales.

The delegation outlined the wide range of different community-led initiatives by parks which are improving the lives of people in the areas where they are based.

They range from charity fundraising schemes and support for local foodbanks to beach clean-ups and other environmental projects which help safeguard wildlife and the natural world.