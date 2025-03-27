Senedd Passes New Rules on Unhealthy Food Promotions in Wales

New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.
The regulations are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption. The Welsh Government says they will help to tackle the growing problem of obesity in Wales.
The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025, which largely mirror rules already in place in England, will:
- restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks
- restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations such as store entrances, checkouts and website homepages
- apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees
Research shows up to 83% of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys, and almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.
Following the vote in the Senedd, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
“These regulations are a key part of our strategy to tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem.
“I’m pleased they have been approved by the Senedd, as they will have a significant impact on the health of our nation for years to come.
“We want to make it easier for people to make healthier choices and we’ll achieve this by improving the food environment around them. If we ensure healthier food and drinks are more available, accessible and visible to people in shops and stores, it will support our efforts to reduce obesity rates and improve public health.”