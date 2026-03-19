Senedd Passes Holiday Accommodation Licence Bill

The Senedd has passed a Bill which means that providers of visitor accommodation in Wales will need a licence.

The rules will begin with self-contained, self-catering accommodation such as holiday cottages and flats.

To get a licence, providers will need to prove their accommodation is fit for visitors by showing they have gas and electrical safety certificates, carbon monoxide alarms, public liability insurance, and that they have both conducted a fire safety risk assessment and taken relevant precautions.

The licensing scheme is likely to start in 2029 and will build on the national register of visitor accommodation providers to create a publicly available directory of visitor accommodation.

The Welsh Government said that more than 80% of people planning trips in the UK said they would be more likely to book a holiday let if a licensing scheme existed.

Mark Drakeford, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said: