Senedd Members Visit CAT to Hear About Sustainability Projects and Future Plans

Members of the Senedd for Gwynedd Maldwyn, Siân Gwenllian MS, Elwyn Vaughan MS and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS visited the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) to learn more about the organisation's work and future.

During the visit CAT staff provided an overview of the organisation's work, highlighting its role as an environmental education charity, sustainability education provision, and community engagement in Wales.

Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen relationships with the newly elected Members and how CAT's expertise, educational programmes and on-the-ground experience could support the Welsh Government's ambitions to tackle the climate and nature emergencies while creating opportunities for skills development, green jobs and sustainable economic growth.

The Members also received an update on Troi'r Llanw / Turning the Tide, CAT's new community-led climate action project funded by £1.5 million from the National Lottery Community Fund. The project supports communities across Wales to take practical action on climate change and build resilience through locally led solutions.

Discussions also covered recent milestones in CAT's flagship redevelopment project, Cynefin: Green Heart of Wales, which aims to transform CAT's facilities and strengthen its role as a nationally significant centre for sustainability education, innovation and community action for generations to come.

For more than 50 years, CAT has provided inspiration, education and training in practical climate solutions from its Llwyngwern Quarry home in Mid Wales, which the Members had the opportunity to tour. They visited CAT's gardens to meet current residential volunteers and observed live student build projects currently being undertaken by students on CAT's Masters in Sustainable Architecture, viewing the breadth of CAT's work in action.

Rhiannon Turner, CAT Trustee, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Siân Gwenllian MS, Elwyn Vaughan MS and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS to CAT and share the wide range of work taking place across our site. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the exciting progress we are making with our development plans and demonstrate how CAT is helping to develop practical solutions, build skills and support sustainable economic development across Wales. “As Wales works to meet the challenges of the climate and nature emergencies, CAT has an essential role to play in supporting communities, businesses and policymakers through education, innovation and collaboration. Continued engagement with elected representatives is vital as we work to deliver projects that will benefit Mid Wales and beyond.”

Siân Gwenllian MS said:

“It was a pleasure to visit the Centre for Alternative Technology and learn more about its pioneering work to tackle the climate and nature emergencies. It's a real source of pride that Gwynedd Maldwyn is home to an organisation with an international reputation for sustainability, innovation and green skills, and I look forward to supporting its work in the years ahead.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said:

“Seeing how CAT combines education, innovation and community engagement to develop practical solutions to the climate and nature emergencies was incredibly encouraging, and it shows the important role organisations like this can play in building a more sustainable future for Wales.”

Elwyn Vaughan MS said: