Senedd Calls for Action to Improve Careers Advice and Work Experience Opportunities

The Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee is calling on the Welsh Government to take urgent action to improve careers advice and work experience opportunities for young people in Wales.

In its wide-ranging report on routes into post-16 education and training, the Committee found that many learners are not receiving impartial, high-quality advice about their options after leaving school. It also highlighted a sharp decline in work experience opportunities since 2015.

Only 24% of young people surveyed had access to work experience, despite its proven value in helping learners make informed decisions. The Committee recommends that the Welsh Government commission research into the barriers employers face in offering placements, and consider a centralised placement service to ensure equal access.

The Committee warns that funding pressures in schools with sixth forms may bias careers advice, with some pupils steered towards A levels to protect budgets. It is calling on the Welsh Government to review the post-16 funding system and remove barriers to joint working between schools, colleges and training providers, so that learners receive advice based on their needs – not institutional interests.

Buffy Williams MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, said:

“Every young person deserves the chance to explore all their options, whether that’s A levels or vocational training like apprenticeships. We must have high expectations for every learner and break down the outdated idea that academic routes are somehow superior. Careers advice should be impartial, consistent, and start early. And work experience shouldn’t depend on who your parents know – it should be a right, not a privilege.”

According to the Committee’s report, the 14–16 Learner Entitlement – a school’s curriculum offer in Years 10 and 11 that should include post-16 planning – should be expanded to guarantee access to careers advice, work experience, and engagement with colleges, universities, and training providers. This aims to ensure young people can explore all post-16 options fairly and make informed choices.

The report calls for parity of esteem between vocational and academic pathways, and recommends a national strategy that enables learners to progress through flexible, learner-centred routes without stigma or disadvantage.

The Committee is also calling for:

Expansion of the Junior Apprenticeships programme across Wales

A review of post-16 funding to remove bias in learner guidance

Parity of esteem between vocational and academic routes

Greater collaboration between schools, colleges and training providers to improve the post-16 offer for learners

The Welsh Government must now respond to the Committee’s findings and recommendations.