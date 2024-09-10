Seminar Shares Key Advice to North Wales Businesses Navigating Net Zero

Changing net zero best practice and guidance following Labour’s win in the General Election was on the menu for North Wales business leaders at a key lunch in Flintshire.

The event helped attendees understand ways to achieve net zero in line with changing governmental policies and how best to showcase such efforts to stakeholders.Held at Theatr Clwyd in Mold by the Institute of Directors (IoD) North Wales branch, guest speakers from carbon positive business Celtic Financial Planning and award-winning PR agency Outwrite PR delivered expert advice.

In addition, the theatre’s executive director Liam Evans-Ford, provided an update on the facility’s multi-million-pound redevelopment project – an initiative that is remodelling the building to become fossil-fuel free, reducing its carbon footprint by approximately 80%.

Chair of North Wales IoD David Roberts said:

“A principal element of the IoD is to equip business leaders with the insight and guidance needed to thrive in their respective markets, so events like this are crucial in helping people achieve their goals. “The opportunity to ask for expert advice further facilitated open and honest discussions about the future of sustainable practices ultimately helping inspire confidence and ease uncertainties.”

David, who also runs the North East Wales branch of advisory service The Alternative Board (TAB), added: