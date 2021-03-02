Self-employed Badly Need Support not a Crippling Tax Raid

Ahead of the Spring Budget on Wednesday, IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has warned the government that the self-employed “badly need support” and that a tax rise on them now would be “crippling”.

Citing the importance of the self-employed sector for economic recovery, IPSE has urged the government to follow the advice of the Treasury Select Committee and not include an increase in self-employed taxes in the upcoming Budget. Instead, it has called on the government to expand support for a “desperately struggling” self-employed sector – including by expanding the criteria of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

IPSE has also warned that pushing ahead with the changes to IR35 self-employed taxation will do serious damage to the sector at the “worst possible” time. It has called on the government to urgently “delay and rethink” the changes – and, again, backed the Treasury Select Committee’s calls for a full review of the taxation of the self-employed sector that would make the changes to IR35 redundant.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed), said: