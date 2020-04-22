Self-Catering Accommodation Grants Update

Following a review of the guidance today on Monday, Pembrokeshire County Council has begun processing Self-Catering Accommodation grants.

Applicants do not need to contact the team – they will contact you IF further information is required.

The Authority’s Member for Economy, Paul Miller, said:

“I expect the majority of applications to be processed following an internal verification, without businesses being asked to provide further information. “Where further information is required in the minority of cases, the team will be focussing on ensuring grant recipients are businesses. “The team and I remain determined to do all we can to support Pembrokeshire businesses through this pandemic and have to date issued grant support to more than 1,670 businesses totalling £21.75 million.”

Anyone requiring help or support please email: [email protected] and a member of the team will get back to you as soon as they possibly can.