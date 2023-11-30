Self Assessment Payments Via the HMRC App Treble to £121m

Almost 100,000 customers have paid £121 million using the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) app since April 2023, taking advantage of the quickest and easiest way to pay their Self Assessment tax bill.

Latest figures from HMRC reveal that between April and September 2023, 97,365 customers used the app to settle their tax bill for the 2022 to 2023 tax year – more than three times the £34.6 million paid by 36,467 customers during the same period last year.

Customers have been able to pay their Self Assessment tax bill via the free and secure HMRC app since February 2022 and there is a YouTube video demonstrating how to make a payment.

In addition to making payments, using the app is the simplest way for Self Assessment customers to access personal details including their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), National Insurance number and any PAYE information they may need to complete their tax return.

The app has a range of features and is available to everyone, not just those who need to use the Self Assessment system.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“We all have busy lives, so it makes sense that more and more customers are choosing to access their personal tax information and pay their tax bill through the HMRC app. It gives them the flexibility and convenience they need – as well as peace of mind that their Self Assessment is sorted. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘HMRC app’ to find out more.”

The deadline for customers to complete their tax return for the 2022 to 2023 tax year and pay any tax owed is 31 January 2024.

Customers can pay their bill via the app and get a refund of any tax owed. Customers are reminded to include their bank account details on their tax return so they can get any repayment due quickly and securely.

Customers can set up notifications to remind them when payments are due, so they don’t need to worry about missing deadlines or incurring penalties. To set up their reminder they should select the ‘Self Assessment’ section in the app, where the option to ‘set a reminder’ is available. This will give payment date deadline options to select reminders for.

HMRC app data also revealed that:

January 2023, was the busiest month for app payments with 56,738 customers paying £125,819,051 in tax

July 2023 was the second busiest month with 29,774 customers using the app to pay £54 million

App users will need a user ID and password to access their personal information which they can set up while using the app.

The app’s Self Assessment function is also available in Welsh. Customers can enable Welsh language options from the settings screen.

If customers cannot pay in full, HMRC wants to help them to find an affordable way to pay the tax they owe. If customers owe less than £30,000, they may be able to set up a Time to Pay arrangement and do this online without speaking to HMRC. For a full list of ways to pay any tax owed, visit GOV.UK.

There is a new affordability assessment in the Self Serve Time to Pay online service. Customers will be asked about their income and spending to calculate their disposable income and set up an affordable payment plan for them.

Self Assessment customers are at increased risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their login details with anyone, including a tax agent. Check HMRC scams advice on GOV.UK.