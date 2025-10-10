Secured Loans and The Value of Thinking Ahead

Having spent more than two decades in specialist lending before becoming a mortgage advisor, I have seen the industry from both sides. One thing that has become increasingly clear to me is that the relationship between adviser and client is paramount. Good advice is not just about meeting the need in front of you; it is about understanding the client’s circumstances and their medium to long-term goals.

If advisers focus only on the short-term, there is a risk that opportunities will be missed and clients may end up with products that do not serve them well in the future. Looking at the bigger picture allows advisers to recommend solutions that align with where clients want to be in two, five or even ten years’ time.

A common example is the first-time buyer who, soon after moving in, decides to carry out home improvements. If they do not have access to secured borrowing, they may turn to unsecured credit such as cards or personal loans, which can be costly and less sustainable. Unless their adviser has considered this need at the outset, the client may go elsewhere for finance – often through online channels – and that can weaken the relationship.

Secured loans, or second-charge mortgages, can help to avoid this. They provide a way for clients to raise funds without disturbing their main mortgage, and they keep the adviser at the centre of the process. What is important is that advisers raise the possibility of such products early and remain part of the conversation as clients’ circumstances evolve.

The market for second charges has returned to the levels seen before the financial crash in 2008, and demand is steady. Clients do not often request them by name, but many want to release funds ahead of a remortgage. In some cases, high loan-to-income ratios or limited time in their mortgage make a further advance difficult. In others, early repayment charges mean a remortgage is not suitable. A second charge can address these challenges in a way that preserves the client’s existing arrangement.

Getting advice right at the start is key. If a client’s long-term goals include raising funds for improvements, consolidating debts or investing in other opportunities, the initial mortgage recommendation should reflect that. If not, advisers may later find themselves constrained by lenders who do not consent to second charges.

There are also clear moments in the client lifecycle when secured loans should come into consideration. Product transfers are one example. When clients are up for renewal, their circumstances may have shifted – perhaps a change of career, or income that has not kept pace with outgoings. If at that point they express a need to consolidate, a second charge can provide a straightforward route. Advisers already have the information in front of them; it is simply a case of recognising the opportunity.

In my experience, once advisers start to identify and act on these opportunities, confidence builds quickly. Secured loans are not limited to home improvements and consolidation – they can support a wide range of needs, from funding a business to enabling a property transaction. The more familiar advisers become with these products, the more natural it is to position them as part of the conversation.

Ultimately, the role of the adviser is not just to recommend a product for today, but to help clients plan for tomorrow. By taking the time to understand long-term goals and by being open to a wider range of solutions, advisers can strengthen their relationships and ensure clients achieve the outcomes that matter most to them.

