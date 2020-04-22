Secretary of State for Wales to Take Part in IoD Webinar

The Rt Hon Simon Hart MP, Secretary of State for Wales will be the guest speaker at a free webinar on Wednesday 22 April.

Hosted by the Institute of Directors Wales (IoD Wales), the weekly interactive webinar is free to join. Organised in response to the Covid-19 crisis, the first two webinars have focussed on leadership in a crisis and business support. Questions can be submitted in advance.

Robert Lloyd Griffiths, Director of IoD Wales said:

“During these uncertain times, the IoD is here to support members through the months ahead and beyond. It is important that members do not feel isolated and have other like-minded business leaders to talk to. “This is an opportunity for business leaders to chat to one another regarding issues that are currently affecting their business. Nobody should feel alone at this difficult time so sessions are open to both members and non-members. We are all in this fight against coronavirus together and are therefore also very grateful to the Secretary of State for taking the time to join us next week.”

The webinar starts at 2pm on Wednesday 22 April. Visit https://www.iod.com/events-community/events/event-details/eventdateid/21058 to book.