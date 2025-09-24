Second State-of-the-Art Community Living Scheme Launches in Cardiff

A new Community Living Scheme delivering low-carbon, affordable housing for older residents has officially launched in Cardiff.

Ty’r Groes, located on Leckwith Road on the site of the former Canton Community Hall, takes its name from the nearby crossroads where Cowbridge Road East, Llandaff Road, and Leckwith Road converge.

This is the second of Cardiff Council’s new-build Community Living schemes, following the opening of Addison House in Rumney in December 2023. It directly responds to the needs identified in the Council’s Older Persons’ Housing Strategy, which aims to provide homes that support residents as they age.

The new building, developed by Encon Construction Ltd, features 41 fully accessible one- and two-bedroom apartments, arranged over five storeys around a central atrium. A multi-functional community centre completes the development, offering a large hall with kitchen facilities, flexible meeting spaces, a landscaped community garden, and a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) for use by the wider community.

In line with the council’s One Planet Cardiff vision to become a carbon-neutral city, Ty’r Groes incorporates low-carbon technologies and smart energy systems.

These include:

Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs) providing a low-carbon heating solution and eliminating the need for fossil fuels.

Underfloor heating in each apartment, improving energy efficiency and freeing up wall space.

Solar panels, battery storage, and intelligent energy controls that reduce reliance on the National Grid and help tackle fuel poverty.

A Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS) designed to manage surface water runoff and protect the local environment.

Cllr Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“Ty’r Groes is a shining example of our ongoing commitment to creating homes that not only meet the practical needs of older people, but also nurture a strong sense of community and belonging. “As part of our Stronger, Fairer, Greener vision, we want Cardiff to be a great place to grow older. That means building homes that support residents not just when they move in, but as their needs evolve over time. “With high-quality accommodation and access to excellent facilities, Ty’r Groes will help residents maintain their independence, connect with others, and enjoy a fulfilling later life. I’m sure the new tenants, who will be moving in over the coming months, will be very happy here.”

Richard Miles, Managing Director of Encon Construction Ltd, said: