Second Phase of Weather-Proofing Fund to Launch for Tourism and Hospitality Businesses

Visit Wales has announced a second round of its Weather-proofing Fund for 2025–2026, with £1.75 million in capital grants available to support small tourism and hospitality businesses.

The fund follows the first phase, which was announced in May.

Grants of £5,000 to £20,000 will be available for projects that improve trading conditions and enhance the visitor experience during poor weather. Examples include covered outdoor areas, dining pods, surfacing, and drainage improvements.

Applications are open to:

Accommodation providers (serviced and self-catering)

Food and drink venues with sit-down service (restaurants, pubs, cafés)

Outdoor activity providers (such as hiking, cycling, kayaking, water-based activities, surfing, fishing, and wildlife safaris)

Businesses must be SMEs in the tourism or hospitality sector, employ between nine and 49 full-time staff, and have been trading for at least one year. Applicants that received funding in Phase 1 are not eligible for Phase 2.

All funded work must be completed and claimed by 31 March 2026. Visit Wales said that further details and the application launch date will be announced shortly.