Second Phase of Small Industrial Units Advancing at Pencoed Technology Park

Fabco Group has progressed into the second phase of its small-unit industrial development at Pencoed Technology Park, Bridgend.

The scheme is expected to support the creation of more than 30 jobs in the local area.

The second phase, known as Llanilid Court, comprises 16 units of approximately 1,300 sq ft each, arranged in three terraces. The units are scheduled to be ready for occupation by the end of Q1 2026 and are available for sale individually or combined to create larger accommodation.

Llanilid Court is a direct replication of Fabco Group’s first phase, Felindre Court, which is located immediately adjacent. Phase one was almost entirely purchased by owner-occupiers, reflecting strong pent-up demand from local SMEs seeking to acquire their own modern business premises rather than remain in leased accommodation.

The new units have been specifically designed to appeal to owner-occupiers, offering flexible layouts suitable for a wide range of light industrial, trade counter and business uses, with the option for purchasers to customise and fit out the space to suit their operational requirements.

Fabco Group said the delivery of Llanilid Court continues its commitment to providing high-quality, well-designed industrial accommodation that meets the needs of growing local businesses and enables SMEs to invest in their own long-term premises.

Knight Frank has again been appointed to market the scheme.

Rhys Price, associate in Knight Frank’s Logistics & Industrial division in Cardiff, said: