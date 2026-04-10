Second Phase of Secure Cycle Parking to be Installed in Cardiff City Centre

A further 36 new secure cycle parking lockers will be installed in Cardiff city centre following the appointment of BikeDok as the operator, after the company secured a five‑year contract with Cardiff Council.

An additional 14 units will also be installed by the same operator outside the city centre at the following proposed locations: Victoria Park in Canton, Turning Head Car Park in Riverside, and on the Albany Road/Wellfield Road Junction in Plasnewydd, giving an additional 51 new secure cycle parking units available for the public to use.

All 51 units are expected to be fully installed and operational by the end of April. The new facilities will offer cyclists more opportunities to safely park their bike at a cost of £1.50 a day, £7.50 a week or £20 a month.

All of the new units will be fitted with solar power, removing the need to connect the lockers to the electricity grid.

To use the lockers, cyclists will need to download the BikeDok app, register an account, and follow the on‑screen instructions to book a secure parking space. BikeDok have passed the highest rated security test at Sold Secure, making them the only smart bicycle locker in the UK with this rating.

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said:

“We are aware of the issues surrounding bike theft in the city centre, so we are keen to provide more facilities for cyclists to lock up their bikes securely at a small cost, giving them peace of mind while they go about their day. “Throughout the planning of the project, we have worked closely with South Wales Police and security experts to ensure the new lockers are safe and cannot be misused. These are additional facilities, as the existing steel stands, which are free to use, will remain for anyone who wishes to park their bike at no cost.”

Six lockers will be installed at each of the following locations: