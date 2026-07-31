Season Finale for Cered’s Young Sports Reporters

Young people from across Ceredigion enjoyed a special guided tour of the National Library of Wales' Screen and Sound Archive to mark the end of another successful season of the Young Sports Reporters Scheme.

The scheme, developed by Cered: Menter Iaith Ceredigion in partnership with volunteer-run radio station Cymru Sport provides opportunities for young people to commentate on local football matches in Welsh while developing their confidence and communication skills.

Over the past three seasons, the scheme has continued to grow, with a record 21 young people taking part during the 2025/26 season. Participants provided commentary on matches across the county, from Bow Street to Cardigan and from Lampeter to Ffostrasol.

In addition to live match commentary, young people taking part in the scheme were given access to a range of experiences including a sports reporting workshop delivered by Bro360. Hundreds of children and young people from schools across Ceredigion also participated in football commentary taster sessions throughout the season.

Rhodri Francis, Development Officer at Cered and coordinator of the scheme, said:

“It has been great to work with new clubs and schools this season, and it has been a pleasure to support the young people involved as they build confidence in using the Welsh language.”

Geraint Roberts from Cymru Sport said:

“The scheme has enabled us to expand our coverage of live matches and strengthen our Welsh-language provision, while also developing young people's skills and inspiring a potential future generation of sports reporters and commentators.”

The Young Sports Reporters Scheme will return in September for the new football season, offering more opportunities for young people to commentate live on local football matches through the medium of Welsh on Cymru Sport.