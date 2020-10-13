Search is on for Three New Design Commissioners for Wales

The Minister for Housing and Local Government is seeking three new Commissioners to join the Board of the Design Commission for Wales (DCFW).

Applicants have until 9 November to apply for one of the three roles that will help make Wales a better place by championing high standards of design and architecture. An appreciation of and a strong interest in good place-making, design and architecture is essential.

Chaired by Gayna Jones, DCFW was set up in 2002 by the Welsh Government as a public body working throughout Wales to promote good design for our places, buildings and public spaces. The remit of the Cardiff-based organisation is to work with local planning authorities, investors, developers and commissioning clients to capture the value of high quality design; helping to deliver better outcomes, a better return on investment and greater public good. DCFW also nurtures the design talent and skills necessary for growth and innovation.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James said:

“If we want to make Wales a better place we need talented professionals to bring their skills and experience to the Design Commission for Wales. “The creation of high quality new development is a key element of our national planning policies and the Design Commission for Wales plays a crucial role in supporting the Welsh Government’s objectives in this area. “The Design Commission for Wales’ board ensures the good governance of the organisation and I am looking for new, enthusiastic people to join the existing team to carry on their good work in promoting good design in the built environment across Wales. By having a strong and diverse board we will achieve good design which everyone across Wales will benefit from and enjoy.”

Gayna Jones, Chair of DCFW said:

“We’re confident that there are some hugely talented and inspirational built environment enthusiasts and professionals out there, with the skills and experience to add a new dimension to DCFW. “With a remit spanning the whole of the built environment in Wales, we are an expert, multi-disciplinary team and benefit from a very strong Board who actively champion high standards of design and architecture. We’re really keen to welcome applications from those with a background in design, place-making and architecture and a passion for good design. Together, we can help make Wales a better place.”

For more information on the application process and to apply, please visit https://publicappointments.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/appointment/commissioners-design-commission-for-wales/ Please contact the Public Appointments Team at [email protected] with any other queries.