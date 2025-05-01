Search for Wales’ STEM Stars of 2025 Begins

The 2025 Wales STEM Awards have officially launched, aiming to spotlight the organisations and individuals driving innovation and excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics across Wales.

This year's ceremony will take place on 16th October at the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff. Entries are now open across 15 categories—including STEM Company of the Year, STEM Woman of the Year, and Innovation in STEM—with a submission deadline of 25th July 2025.

Returning as headline sponsor is Cardiff Metropolitan University, joined by CSA Catapult and new to the sponsor lineup is IP firm, Wynne Jones IP, who sponsor the Innovation in STEM category. Category sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses looking to align themselves with Wales’ thriving STEM community.

Martin McHugh, former CEO of CSA Catapult, has been appointed as the new Chair of Judges. He said:

“We must continue to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those individuals and companies that work tirelessly to encourage and support STEM. The awards are a great way of recognising those achievements and saying thank you for the incredible hard work. If you or your company are working in or promoting STEM, I would encourage you to enter the awards and get some recognition for your company and colleagues.”

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, added:

“As we launch the 2025 awards, it's inspiring to see the continued growth and innovation within Wales' STEM sectors. Each year, we uncover remarkable stories of dedication and ingenuity, and we look forward to celebrating these achievements on the national stage.”

The awards come at a pivotal time. Recent research indicates that the STEM skills shortage could cost the UK economy £120 billion by 2030 if unaddressed. In Wales, the manufacturing industry alone provides over 147,000 jobs, accounting for one in nine of the workforce, underscoring the critical need for skilled professionals in STEM fields.

Last year’s winners included companies such as Antiverse, Ipsen Biopharm and Wales Interactive, as well as inspiring individuals like Claire Jenkins from the Intellectual Property Office and Georgia Cox from Tata Steel UK, showcasing the incredible breadth of talent and innovation across Wales' STEM sectors.

The Wales STEM Awards are jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar.

For more information on entering or sponsoring the awards, visit www.STEMAwards.Wales.