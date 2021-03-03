Search for the Best Startups in Wales Launched Today

The sixth annual Wales Start-Up Awards – which will celebrate the contribution that new entrepreneurial firms make to job creation, creativity and innovation across the Welsh economy – have been launched today

The brainchild of Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, assistant pro-vice chancellor at the University of South Wales and founder of the Fast Growth 50, the Wales Start-Up Awards are the only business awards in the UK that focus specifically on recognising the achievements of those new businesses launched within the last three years.

Professor Jones-Evans said

“Despite the pandemic, Wales saw a record number of new businesses established in 2020. We know that entrepreneurs create employment in the economy, particularly during a recession when large firms are shedding jobs and there are so many brilliant businesses that have not only set up in the last three years but have managed to survive and grow despite enormous economic and financial pressures. “Like many others, I’m looking forward to this year’s Wales Start-Up Awards where hopefully we will be able to get together in person to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the best new businesses in Wales”

The Wales Startup of the year award in 2020 was won by Project Blu, a new business based in the Vale of Glamorgan that is revolutionising the pet accessories market by transforming polluting materials into top quality pet products including dog beds, collars, leashes and toys.

Geryn Evans, founder of the business said

“As a proud Welshman, winning the best start up in Wales award was the highlight of an incredibly exciting 2020. Since winning, we have formed strong links with other leaders in the Welsh business community who are equally passionate about our growth and sustainable business model. The current economic climate is the most challenging environment entrepreneurs have faced since the end of World War 2 and it has never been more important to support local entrepreneurs as they are the lifeblood of our economy.

The 2021 awards will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th with the overall sponsor being Capital Law, a leading provider of commercial legal services to private and public sector clients throughout the UK, Europe and beyond.

Chris Coughlan of Capital Law said

“The Wales Start-Up Awards reflect the talent and determination of Welsh entrepreneurs who have shown remarkable resilience and creativity since the start of the crisis. They are the driving force of our economy and will play an essential role in “building back better”. But to start up and scale up successfully despite the downturn, they need the help of the entire business community. “That’s why, for the fourth consecutive year, we are proud to sponsor these awards that give Welsh start-ups the opportunity to be recognised and connected, and to strengthen our country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem at this critical time. I can’t wait to discover this year’s applicants’ inspiring stories, and to read all about their achievements and ambitions”.

There are a record number of sponsors from the Welsh entrepreneurial ecosystem supporting the 2021 awards including NatWest Bank, Bluegg, Business in Focus, Business News Wales, CEMET, Chambers Wales, Fintech Wales, GLLM Food Technology Centre, GlynllIfon Rural Economy Hub Town Square, North Wales Ambition Board, University of South Wales, Universities Wales, WCVA and Young Enterprise as well as leading entrepreneurial high growth firms such as ALS Managed Services, Bad Wolf TV, Creating Enterprise, Evabuild, Freight Logistics Solutions, Genmed, Mazuma, Niche IFA, Niche IFA, Penderyn Whisky, and Tiny Rebel.

There will also be two new awards in 2021 namely the Prince’s Trust Cymru Start-Up of the Year for those young people that have been on the charity’s enterprise programmes and the High Street Start-Up of the Year, sponsored by Principality Building Society, which will recognise the achievements of those new firms having an impact on high streets across the towns and cities of Wales.

Entries close on May 31st and all the shortlisted finalists will be assessed by a panel of judges that includes some of Wales’ leading entrepreneurs such as Professor Simon Gibson, Rachael Flanagan of Mrs Bucket, Kate Methuen Ley of Tiger Cardiff stores, James Taylor of Superstars and Richard Theo of Wealthify.

Further information about the 2021 Wales Start-Up award can be found online at www.walesstartupawards.com

The full list of awards is as follows:

Business to business services startup of the year

Cardiff Start-Up of the Year

Construction startup of the year

Consumer Services startup of the year

Creative startup of the year

Digital startup of the year

Financial and professional services startup of the year

Fintech startup of the year

Food and drink startup of the year

Global startup of the year

Graduate startup of the year

Green Startup of the year

High street business of the year

Innovative startup of the year

Manufacturing startup of the year

Medtech startup of the year

Mobile and emerging technology start-up of the year

North Wales startup of the year

Prince's Trust Cymru startup of the year

Online retail startup of the year

Rising stars

Rural startup of the year

Social enterprise startup of the year

Tourism and leisure startup of the year

Valleys startup of the year

Young entrepreneur of the year

For all media enquiries, please contact Enlli Associates Ltd

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0777 6166361