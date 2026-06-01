Search for Nation’s Favourite Businesses Begins Ahead of Small Business Saturday UK

Applications for the Nation's Favourite Businesses have opened ahead of this year's Small Business Saturday UK, taking place on 5 December 2026.

The Nation's Favourite Businesses (NFB), first introduced last year to spotlight the UK's small business community, will replace the long-running SmallBiz100, a celebration of Britain's most inspiring entrepreneurs.

It is part of the official countdown to Small Business Saturday UK, a grassroots non-commercial campaign originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010. American Express is the principal supporter in the UK.

Research from last year's campaign showed that more than half of UK consumers (58%) have a favourite small business, with cafes, restaurants and takeaways, bakeries, bar and pubs, and hairdressers and barbers among the most popular.

Four in five Brits (84%) said the believed it's important to support small firms, while 95% think they add value to local communities.

Small Business Saturday takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop small and support businesses in their communities.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said:

“Every year, Small Business Saturday demonstrates just how vital the UK's small businesses are, not only to our economy, but to local communities across the country. This year, we're excited about finding the Nation's Favourite Businesses, celebrating small businesses everywhere – from the high street, online, an office, or at home. We encourage businesses to apply and consumers to celebrate the small businesses making a difference in their local communities and the wider UK economy ahead of Small Business Saturday later this year.”

Dan Edelman, General Manager, UK Merchant Services at American Express, said:

“The Nation's Favourite Businesses is a fantastic way to shine a spotlight on the founders and entrepreneurs who help communities thrive across the UK. American Express is proud to have founded Small Business Saturday to recognise and celebrate the continued passion, resilience and creativity of the nation's small businesses.”

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service businesses. Entrepreneurs can get involved in the day by posting on social channels, offering promotions, and even collaborating with other small businesses for events.

Since the UK campaign launched in 2013, more than 1,000 small businesses have been featured in the campaign's SmallBiz100, representing a wide range of sectors and communities from all across the country. All previous SmallBiz100 alumni will automatically become part of the Nation's Favourite Businesses community.

For the chance to be featured in this year's Nation's Favourite Businesses, small businesses can submit an application before June 30 by heading to the Small Business Saturday website: https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/nations-favourite-businesses.