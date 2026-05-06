Seafront Venue in Criccieth to Reopen Under New Ownership

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has announced the sale of a long-established restaurant in Criccieth, Wales, to a new owner with plans to reopen.

Formerly known as Moelwyn Restaurant, the venue occupies a prominent seafront position on Mona Terrace in Criccieth and is located just 600 metres from Criccieth Castle. The property includes a bar and dining areas, as well as six letting rooms.

Having been owned by the same family for more than 50 years, the restaurant has now changed hands and been acquired by a new owner with plans to bring the venue back into use.

The new owner has already commenced work on the building and intends to relaunch it as a restaurant with rooms.

Mrs Booth, the former owner, said:

“Wishing the best of luck to the new owners. I can’t wait to see it refurbished and up and running again. Thank you to all staff and customers who made it all possible and such fun. Lastly, thank you my family and friends for their wonderful support over the years and congratulations to new owners.”

James Dodd, Business Agent – Pubs & Restaurants at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, added:

“This was a fantastic opportunity to secure a sizeable hospitality asset in a prime seaside location, and there was strong interest due to the building’s character and potential. After more than 50 years in the same ownership, it is great to see the property pass to an operator with clear plans to reinvest and bring it back to life as a restaurant with rooms, which will be a real asset for Criccieth.”

Moelwyn Restaurant was sold at an undisclosed sum.