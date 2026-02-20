Scott Harbour Redevelopment Delivers 78 Affordable Homes in Cardiff Bay

The final phase of the major redevelopment of the former Scott Harbour office building in Cardiff Bay has now been completed, delivering all 78 council apartments.

Forty‑five new homes – which will be allocated to households on the city’s social housing waiting list – have now been finished. This milestone marks the full completion of the project and provides a significant boost to the supply of permanent, affordable homes for residents across the city, Cardiff Council said.

Delivered in partnership with Rightacres, the two‑phase redevelopment has transformed the former commercial building into a mix of modern one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments designed primarily for families. The new homes feature spacious layouts, large windows and offer some impressive views across Roath Basin and Cardiff Bay.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“At the peak of the housing emergency, when our services were under immense pressure, the council left no stone unturned in exploring solutions to increase our supply of affordable housing as quickly as possible. Scott Harbour has played a crucial role in that response, and it’s fantastic to see the full building now open, offering beautiful and much‑needed family homes in the heart of Cardiff Bay.”

Rightacres Chief Executive, Paul McCarthy, said:

“Scott Harbour presented a unique opportunity to take a previously unloved office building and breathe new life into it. Our team collaborated closely with Cardiff Council’s forward-thinking Housing Development team to create high-quality, waterfront homes that meet today’s environmental and sustainability standards.”

Phase 1 of the redevelopment delivered 33 apartments, handed over last summer. The scheme also includes a new ground‑floor office space and external improvements designed to enhance outdoor areas for residents.

Scott Harbour is the first residential building in Cardiff to connect to the council’s new low‑carbon district heat network, providing residents with sustainable heat and hot water as part of the city’s transition to greener energy systems.

The new homes will help reduce pressure on the city’s housing waiting list. A special lettings initiative continues to support Butetown residents, helping overcrowded families move into more suitable accommodation while enabling others to downsize, freeing up additional homes for those in need.

The redevelopment forms part of the council’s wider response to the housing emergency and aligns with Cardiff’s commitment to delivering thousands of new council homes through both innovative property conversions and its large‑scale house‑building programme – the largest of its kind in Wales.