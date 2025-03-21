Science Centre Reveals Multi-Million Pound Expansion Plans

A Wrexham-based science centre has unveiled plans for a multi-million-pound transformation that aims to bridge skills gaps within science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths (STEAM) industries.

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre is eager to work closely with businesses to support its 1,400sqm first floor redevelopment that is set to house seven innovative learning areas to elevate STEAM engagement in the community.

One new attraction proposed by the charity is a flexible, multi-use ‘maker space’ that will adopt changing features and experiences to develop digital and soft skills, ideally suited to the advanced manufacturing industry.

Further plans at Xplore!, which is based in the heart of the city centre, include installing a mind exhibition, interactive water play, and an illusion zone to draw visitors in from a wider geographical region.

In addition, an immersive planetarium and an under sevens play area themed on space and aerospace is proposed to help satisfy the future demand for talent in Wales’ space and aerospace sectors.

The planetarium’s software will also have the capability to display projections of the human body and under the sea, as well as audio-visual shows.

The plans also include a corporate area for awards ceremonies, dinners, and conferences.

Xplore! centre manager Scot Owen said:

“This isn’t just an expansion of what we currently offer, it’s a bold new direction. By introducing fresh ideas and innovative experiences, we’re diversifying our programmes and delivering world-class STEAM opportunities right here in Wrexham. “At the heart of the vision is engaging more people in the broad world of science-related topics to show them the world of possibilities for career aspirations. “This project is more than an upgrade, it’s an investment in Wrexham and Wales. By creating a dynamic, accessible space, we’ll inspire future generations and boost tourism and the economy.”

The redevelopment strategy is underpinned by comprehensive market research, an in-depth feasibility study, and a visitor survey, all supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

XpLore! business development and stakeholder engagement officer Katie Williams said: