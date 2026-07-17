School Meals Provider Launches Mobile Kitchen as Regional Expansion Continues

A catering provider is taking its passion for fresh, locally sourced food on the road with the launch of a new mobile catering unit.

Flintshire-based NEWydd Catering, one of the region's biggest providers of school meals, has unveiled Blas NEWydd – Little Kitchen, a custom-built trailer designed to take its menus beyond the kitchen and into car parks, fields and event spaces.

The trailer has already been in action at school sports days, Eisteddfodau and end-of-term celebrations, dishing out hydration stations and refreshments.

Now it's open for wider bookings, with menus including Greek gyros and gourmet burgers to waffles, Mexican street food and Middle Eastern shawarma.

Rob Lawton, Business Operations Manager at NEWydd, said the trailer was a natural extension of what the company already does.

“Good food and working with communities are at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “Taking that on the road means we can reach more people and be part of more events – schools, sports fixtures, business functions, community celebrations, whatever it might be. “It's not just about serving food from a trailer. Every event gets its own menu, built around the audience, and we're still using the same fresh, locally sourced ingredients people already know us for. It's another way of bringing people together and keeping those relationships going.”

Managing Director Steve Jones said the trailer fitted into the company's broader growth plans.

“This is another step as we keep expanding across North Wales, Cheshire and the Wirral,” he said. “Whether it's thousands of school meals a day or catering a community event, the focus doesn't change – quality food, supporting local communities, and giving people a good experience. “The trailer just means we can take that straight to them, rather than waiting for them to come to us.”

The mobile catering unit has already made an impression at a range of community and sporting events, including fixtures at Flint Town United, where it proved popular with supporters.

Makhan Singh, General Manager at Flint Town United, said:

“We were delighted to have NEWydd's food truck at Flint Town United. The quality of the food was outstanding, and it proved to be a real hit with our supporters. “We've had fantastic feedback from fans, who appreciated both the variety of options available and the excellent service throughout the day. NEWydd helped to enhance the overall matchday experience, and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

NEWydd employs more than 350 people and prepares around 14,000 freshly cooked school meals every day.