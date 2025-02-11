School Children from Across Pembrokeshire to Learn about Local Produce

Nutritious, Delicious and Local is the theme of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s educational Food Story event in March. School children from across the county, from years two to 11, will learn how food and drink are produced locally.

The event, sponsored by NFU Mutual, the CLA Charitable Trust and Women in Wales, will take place on 5 and 6 March 2025 on the Pembrokeshire County Showground. There will be machinery and animals at the event with farmers from across the county on hand to explain practically how they produce food and care for the countryside.

Kathy Wilson, a former teacher and now an Honorary Pembrokeshire Show Governor, is managing the organisation of the event with the staff from the show office on behalf of the Society’s Food Story / Stori Bwyd.

Kathy said:

“The response has been extremely positive to our previous Food Story events which have had pancake, barbecue and harvest themes. We hope local school children will learn a lot about where their food comes from when they attend our event in March. We are very grateful to all the farmers and supporters who are volunteering their time to make this event happen.”

During the event, which schools will attend at allotted times, there will also be an opportunity to meet businesses from the local area, learn about health and well-being as well as how science, technology, engineering and mathematics are used to produce food locally. The event will also touch on how the weather and climate can affect the work farmers do and how the crops grow. Children will also get an opportunity to cook and enjoy tasting locally produced food and drink.

All primary and secondary schools across the county have been contacted inviting them to attend with a booking form to complete as there will be a choice between a morning and afternoon session. If teachers have not received the email but would like to attend the event could they please email the Pembrokeshire Showground Office: info@pembsshow.org as soon as possible.

This is an organised educational event and it will not be possible to turn up uninvited on the 5 and 6 March.