Schedule Announced for HCC Virtual Annual Conference

The full schedule for the virtual Annual Conference of Wales’s red meat body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), to be held on 10-12 November, has been announced.

Registration is free, via the HCC website at https://meatpromotion.wales/en/events/hcc-annual-conference .

The conference will hear the perspectives of farmers, butchers and retailers as well as internationally-renowned experts on the turbulent COVID-influenced year of 2020, and look ahead to the major challenges that will face the industry in 2021 such as sustainability and international trade.

On Tuesday evening, the conference begins with discussions of how processors, retailers, foodservice operators have responded to the challenges of 2020 and what opportunities lie ahead. In similar discussion sessions on Wednesday evening, farmers and vets will be joined by experts in veterinary science and nutrition to discuss exciting results from HCC’s Red Meat Development Programme.

Welsh Government Minister Lesley Griffiths and HCC Chairman Kevin Roberts will kick off proceedings on Thursday 12 November. This will be followed by sessions led by top international trade expert Richard Brown, food security professor Chris Elliott OBE and California climate scientist Dr. Frank Mitloehner.

The full schedule is as follows: