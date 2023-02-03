Scale-up Businesses Urged to Join One of Wales’s Leading Free Accelerator Hubs for Entrepreneurs

Scale-up businesses from across Wales are being urged to apply to join one of the leading accelerator hubs for entrepreneurs.

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator in Cardiff has already helped hundreds of entrepreneurs from across all parts of Wales achieve national and international success.

And with applications now open for the next accelerator cohort, entrepreneurs are being encouraged not to miss out with the deadline for applications closing on February 17.

The NatWest Accelerator supports and empowers entrepreneurs to scale their businesses to the next level and specialises in complete wraparound support.

The free programme includes:

one-to-one coaching with NatWest’s experienced Acceleration Managers;

a programme of thought leadership and events;

access to a network of like-minded peers, supported by NatWest’s Ecosystem Managers;

focused support with access to experts from across your specialism;

free use of NatWest modern co-working spaces including at the Cardiff Hub.

If you're a business with ambitions to expand, the NatWest Accelerator programme could help. You may be looking to build your team, venture into new markets or seeking further investment. Whatever your ambitions, the programme could help you gain the knowledge, skills and contacts you need to scale and excel.

Crucially, the programme is free and participants do not need to give up any equity in their businesses to take part or bank with NatWest.

Current cohort member, Rich Lee, CEO & Fonder of Venyu said “As an entrepreneur, it's very easy to feel like you're doing a million different things at once. This, in turn, can make you feel as if you're not progressing the way you wish to. Being a member of the NatWest accelerator programme really shows you that you're not alone in feeling like this, but it also helps you get out of this. The wealth of experience from other founders in the hub really allows you to streamline your processes, whilst the coaching and mentorship from the programme helps you to prioritise and holds you accountable. Since joining the hub, we've seen a huge rise in our number of customers, the number of team members, but also in the number of bookings through our app, Venyu. I highly recommend the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator.”

Nicholas Powell, Enterprise Accelerator Manager at NatWest’s Wales Accelerator, said:

“This is a truly unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level with NatWest’s expertise and support. We focus on the key driver of any business – the entrepreneur – and that is what makes this programme different. Fundamentally, we help take your business further, faster”

For more information or to apply search online for NatWest Accelerator or visit https://www.natwest.com/business/business-services/entrepreneur-accelerator.html. Deadline for applications is February 17.