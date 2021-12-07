Scale in Wales with Tramshed Tech

‘Over the past eighteen months, businesses have been challenged like never before, yet remarkably, the number of new business start-ups in Wales is outperforming all other areas of the UK, according to a report from Economic Intelligence Wales' (EIW).

2020 was a record year for Welsh investment with 1215 high growth companies raising over 880 million pounds worth of investment since 2011 – technology businesses account for 28% of these. Interestingly, one fifth of these high growth companies in Wales have female founders but still less then 10p in each pound of investment goes to a female led team.

We caught up with Louise Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Tramshed Tech who shed some light on this rapid growth period in Wales, Tramshed Tech's exciting expansion and what this means for their members'.