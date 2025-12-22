Scaffolding Firm Secures Storage and Office Site at Newport Docks

RJ Chartered Surveyors has announced the successful completion of a commercial property letting on behalf of Spartan Scaffolding, who have secured a strategically located site at Newport Docks for storage and office operations.

This move marks an important milestone for Spartan Scaffolding as the business continues to expand its operational footprint across South Wales. The new one-acre site offers increased capacity, improved logistical access, and the ability to support continued business growth.

Spartan Scaffolding provides commercial, industrial, and domestic scaffolding services throughout South Wales and beyond. Their expertise spans a wide range of projects, from new-build housing developments and office-block schemes to industrial works such as manufacturing plants, railways, warehouses, and bridge projects.

Jason Lewis, owner of Spartan Scaffolding, said:

“Securing a dedicated site at Newport Docks gives Spartan Scaffolding enhanced capacity for storage and logistics, supporting our existing contracts and future growth. The site will serve as a base for office functions as well as secure storage of equipment, enabling more efficient deployment of our services across South Wales and neighbouring regions. “Working with RJ Chartered Surveyors has been an exceptional experience from start to finish. Their team guided us throughout the process with professionalism, clarity, and genuine commitment. Securing the Newport Docks site is an important step for our business, and RJ’s expertise made the entire journey straightforward and stress-free.”

Liam Slater, Agency Director at RJ Chartered Surveyors, said:

“We are delighted to have advised Spartan Scaffolding on this acquisition. They are a fast-growing business with an excellent reputation within the construction sector, and the new site at Newport Docks is perfectly suited to support their continued expansion. “We look forward to seeing their success at the new premises, and we are proud to have identified this suitable space for the business.”

Cardiff and Swansea based RJ Chartered Surveyors offers a comprehensive range of property-related services, including commercial sales and lettings, valuations and surveys, lease advice, commercial and residential management, and development and investment consultancy.