Savills Submits New Stadium Designs for Wrexham AFC

Savills has submitted plans for a new Kop stand at Wrexham AFC’s historic STōK Cae Ras Stadium.

The submission follows three years of work by Savills with Wrexham AFC to create an atmospheric home for its fans, and to become an iconic destination for fans, international visitors and the local community.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds bought the North Wales club in February 2021 and since then have overseen back-to-back promotions. The club’s transformation has been documented in the Disney+ series, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, which in turn has significantly enhanced its international profile.

A revised vision and ambition to future proof the Stadium led to the appointment of leading architects, Populous to develop a unique and contemporary design rooted in Wrexham’s history.

Michael Williamson, CEO of Wrexham AFC, stated:

“We have developed a unique design that speaks of the City of Wrexham and will be instantly identifiable as our home. The scheme meets the demand for additional capacity for our in-demand tickets, and we have future-proofed for later expansion if our success continues. We are grateful to the Savills team for their support.”

Chris Potts, Director, Savills, said: