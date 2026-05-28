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28 May 2026
Property / Construction

Savills Cardiff Padel Event Raises Nearly £3,000 for NICU Charity

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A fundraiser event organised by Savills Cardiff has raised nearly £3,000 for Special Care Infant Parents Support (SCIPS), a charity that supports the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the University Hospital of Wales.

Around 40 clients joined forces with Savills staff to take part in the fundraiser, which was held at Smash Padel, Llandaff Fields, Cardiff.

The event saw more the more experienced padel players in the group take part in a structured tournament, while novices had the opportunity to compete in a more relaxed competition. The event concluded with a prizegiving presentation for winners and a raffle, with prizes generously donated by local businesses, alongside additional contributions from Savills.

The event raised almost £3,000 and will be donated to SCIPS, a charity that holds personal significance for Ross Griffin and his family.

Ross Griffin, head of Investment for Savills Cardiff, said:

“Last year, my wife Bertie and I welcomed our son, Ted Morgan Griffin. Ted needed specialist care following his birth and the dedication, professionalism, and compassion shown by every member of staff was truly outstanding. In addition to excellent medical skill, their commitment to kindness and reassurance through every step makes a life-changing difference to families during incredibly difficult and emotional times.

 

“By fundraising we would like to help support the amazing staff, provide vital resources, and ensure that other families continue to receive the same exceptional care that Ted did.”

Jonathan Latham, head of Savills Cardiff, said:

“We are hugely grateful to our clients for taking the time out to support this fundraiser, and for their generous donations. It was a fantastic afternoon and I am very proud of the total we have raised for SCIPS.”

Following the success of the event, the team is considering establishing the padel fundraiser as an annual fixture.


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