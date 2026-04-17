property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Beacon Cymru 1430 x 145
Beacon Cymru 450 x 460
Warm Wales Sidebar Button Advert JPEG
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
CJCH 450 x 650
17 April 2026
Property / Construction

Savills Cardiff Announces Charity of the Year for 2026

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Savills Cardiff supports The Wallich for 2026

Savills Cardiff has announced The Wallich – Wales’ leading homelessness charity – as its chosen charity for 2026.

Employees of the Cardiff based property consultancy, which operates across Wales, will support the charity through a programme of fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

Katie Killoran, Corporate Fundraiser for The Wallich, said:

“We’re delighted that Savills Cardiff has chosen to support The Wallich throughout 2026. Every day, our teams work with people across Wales who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, helping them stay safe, regain stability and move forward with confidence. Having the backing of a partner like Savills makes a huge difference to help tackle homelessness together. Their fundraising and volunteering will directly support people to rebuild their lives and we’re really looking forward to what we can achieve together over the year ahead.”

Jonathan Latham, head of Savills Cardiff, said:

“The Wallich provides essential support services throughout Wales to help people off the streets, to keep vulnerable people in their homes and to provide opportunities to people through learning and employment projects to develop new skills. We have an exciting programme of volunteering and fundraising events planned throughout 2026 to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

According to Welsh Government statistics, there are currently more than 10,000 people in Wales without a permanent home, staying in temporary housing or B&Bs, with at least 150 people sleeping on the streets. The number is likely much higher as sofa surfing and rural homelessness is difficult to capture.


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Property / Construction
13 April 2026

What Wales’s Housing Market Can Learn From a 60-Year Success Story
Cardiff
20 February 2026

Cardiff Bay’s Regeneration Is Building Careers
Ambition North Wales
16 February 2026

Why We Hire Scaffolders Straight From Custody

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //