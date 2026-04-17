Savills Cardiff Announces Charity of the Year for 2026

Savills Cardiff has announced The Wallich – Wales’ leading homelessness charity – as its chosen charity for 2026.

Employees of the Cardiff based property consultancy, which operates across Wales, will support the charity through a programme of fundraising and volunteering initiatives.

Katie Killoran, Corporate Fundraiser for The Wallich, said:

“We’re delighted that Savills Cardiff has chosen to support The Wallich throughout 2026. Every day, our teams work with people across Wales who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness, helping them stay safe, regain stability and move forward with confidence. Having the backing of a partner like Savills makes a huge difference to help tackle homelessness together. Their fundraising and volunteering will directly support people to rebuild their lives and we’re really looking forward to what we can achieve together over the year ahead.”

Jonathan Latham, head of Savills Cardiff, said:

“The Wallich provides essential support services throughout Wales to help people off the streets, to keep vulnerable people in their homes and to provide opportunities to people through learning and employment projects to develop new skills. We have an exciting programme of volunteering and fundraising events planned throughout 2026 to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

According to Welsh Government statistics, there are currently more than 10,000 people in Wales without a permanent home, staying in temporary housing or B&Bs, with at least 150 people sleeping on the streets. The number is likely much higher as sofa surfing and rural homelessness is difficult to capture.