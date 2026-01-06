Savills Appoints New Head of Cardiff Office

Savills has announced the appointment of director Jonathan Latham as head of its Cardiff office.

Jonathan takes over the role from Chris Potts, who established the Savills Cardiff office in 2007 and has overseen its growth into the largest property services firm in South Wales. Chris will now continue to spearhead the company’s sports and major leisure service line having worked with a number of premier league football teams.

Jonathan, who joined the business in 2018, currently leads the property management team in Cardiff and has played a pivotal role in delivering cross-divisional services to clients across commercial, residential, and rural sectors with a focus on integrated solutions and collaboration across disciplines.

Jonathan Latham said:

“I’m delighted to take on the role of head of Savills Cardiff. We have an incredibly talented team and a strong foundation, but there’s still so much growth ahead of us. I’m excited to build on our success and continue shaping the future of the business, working closely across all divisions to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Chris Potts added:

“It’s been a privilege to lead the Cardiff office and see the progress we’ve made over 18 years. My full focus is now on delivery of major sports stadia across the UK and working with colleagues in the USA, Australia and the Middle East supporting major events. Jonathan will now take the lead in driving the growth of the office, establishing new service lines and strengthening the market-leading teams we already have.”

Richard Rees, Managing Director at Savills UK, said:

“I’d like to acknowledge Chris’s outstanding leadership in building our Cardiff office into the leading property services firm in South Wales. I’m excited to see Jonathan take on this role – his collaborative approach and cross-divisional expertise will be central to the continued success and expansion of our Cardiff office.”

Savills advises on the full spectrum of commercial, rural and residential property across Wales.