12 March 2025

PAppointments

Savills Announces Record 12 Promotions in Cardiff

L-R - Jack Pugsley, Rhys Govier and Caroline Jones at Savills Cardiff 2025
Savills Cardiff has announced 12 promotions within its multi-disciplinary office.

The promotions, which took effect on 1 March 2025, are across the real estate consultancy’s planning, development, energy, valuation and residential development sales teams, and see the creation of three new directors, seven associates and two senior planners.

Chris Potts, head of Savills Cardiff, said:

‘This record number of promotions reflects the considerable wealth of talent we have in our business across a broad range of property services.

 

‘It is a great pleasure to congratulate our new directors, Caroline, Rhys and Jack, who represent a new generation of industry leaders in the social housing, regeneration and renewable energy sectors respectively. Well done to our new associates, Liz, Lowri, Dave, Sarah, Aaron, Dean and James, and to Alice and Lucy, who have become senior planners.’

Savills Cardiff is the largest property consultancy in Wales, with more than 110 employees across 10 departments. The business will be opening new service lines in 2025, as well as supporting the expansion of existing teams.

The full list of promotions is:

Rhys Govier Planning Director
Caroline Jones Development Director
Jack Pugsley Planning Director
Alice Gardner Planning Senior Planner
Lucy Hayward Planning Senior Planner
Sarah Banbury Energy Associate
Elizabeth Beaudette-Sheppard Residential Development Sales Associate
Lowri Davies Energy Associate
Dave Jones Valuation Associate
Aaron Li Energy Associate
James Morris Energy Associate
Dean Roberts Energy Associate

 



