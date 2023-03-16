Savills Announces Four Promotions in Cardiff

Savills Cardiff has announced four promotions within its multi-disciplinary office.

The promotions, which took effect on 1st March 2023, are within the real estate consultancy’s development, property management and planning teams.

Chris Potts, head of Savills Cardiff, said: ‘I am delighted to announce our 2023 promotions and warmly congratulate Andrew, Jo, Chloe and Josh, who have seen their hard work recognised with new positions within their respective teams. Our business continues to grow and it is very much testament to the talent and commitment of our multi-disciplinary experts.’

The full list of promotions is below:

Andrew Weeks – Development Director

Jo Hewer – Property Management Associate Director

Chloe Latham – Development Associate

Josh Price- Planning Associate