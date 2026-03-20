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20 March 2026

PAppointments

Savills Announces Four Promotions In Cardiff

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Wayne Farnell and Emma Lewis

International real estate advisor Savills has announced four promotions within its Cardiff office.

Savills Cardiff promotions include:

  • Wayne Farnell, Property Management, Cardiff, Director
  • Cerys Hulbert-Scott, Planning, Cardiff, Associate Director
  • Tina Owen, Property Management, Cardiff, Associate
  • Emma Lewis, Property Management, Cardiff, Associate

Jonathan Latham, Head of Savills Cardiff office, said:

“It is with great pleasure that we can announce the promotion of four outstanding individuals in our Cardiff office. Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise and drive in supporting our clients and contributing to the continued success of our office. Congratulations to all on this well‑deserved recognition.”

 



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