Savills Advises on Long Leasehold Investment Sale of Cardiff Nursery

International real estate advisor Savills, acting on behalf of Millgrove Capital Ltd, has completed the long leasehold investment sale of Daisy Day Nursery in Cardiff Business Park, Llanishen, Cardiff, to Atlantic Property Developments for £830,000.

The 6,060 sq ft self-contained, semi-detached building occupies a prominent corner position within Cardiff Business Park, approximately 3.5 miles north of Cardiff city centre and within easy reach of the A470 and M4 (Junction 32). The property has been fully refurbished and fitted out to a high standard and includes dedicated car parking and an external play area.

Ross Griffin, Director in Savills Cardiff, said: