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8 May 2026
Property / Construction

Savills Advises on Long Leasehold Investment Sale of Cardiff Nursery

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International real estate advisor Savills, acting on behalf of Millgrove Capital Ltd, has completed the long leasehold investment sale of Daisy Day Nursery in Cardiff Business Park, Llanishen, Cardiff, to Atlantic Property Developments for £830,000.

The 6,060 sq ft self-contained, semi-detached building occupies a prominent corner position within Cardiff Business Park, approximately 3.5 miles north of Cardiff city centre and within easy reach of the A470 and M4 (Junction 32). The property has been fully refurbished and fitted out to a high standard and includes dedicated car parking and an external play area.

Ross Griffin, Director in Savills Cardiff, said:

“A number of private investors continue to target smaller-lot, income-producing assets where the fundamentals are clear and the income is secure. In this instance a well-connected business park location, established occupation and long-term lease profile made this an attractive opportunity. The transaction underlines the breadth of demand for stabilised, well let assets, and we’re delighted to have advised Millgrove Capital Ltd through to completion.”


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