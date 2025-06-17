Sauna Manufacturer Relocates with Growth Grant Support

A sauna manufacturer is planning to ramp up production after moving to a new site in Powys three times as big as its previous premises.

Heartwood Saunas was helped to move from Pantperthog on the Powys/Gwynedd border to the village of Glantwymyn, on the other side of Machynlleth, by a £25,000 Powys County Council Business Growth Grant.

It was one of 71 companies supported last year through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund-backed scheme.

The council grant was put towards the cost of fitting out its new purpose-built workshop and offices, while the company invested a larger amount of its own funds and has plans for further improvements.

Heartwood’s saunas have proved so popular that its customers are having to wait longer than it would like to take delivery of their orders. Its aim is to reduce these times with a more streamlined production process and by taking on extra staff.

Heartwood Saunas, which employs 18 people, is also able to benefit from better road access and links, and a more reliable power supply at its site in Glantwymyn.

Olly Davey, Heartwood Saunas’ founder and director, said:

“We can do everything better in this new location. We’ve got more options for building bigger, more bespoke modules, the space will work way more efficiently, and we’ve got way more room to do more R&D (research and development) style projects as well – building bigger bespoke projects, maybe trialling new materials. So, there is a lot of room for us to grow and it’s a good trajectory for the business. “Powys County Council has been very supportive all along the way, from the early stages of us looking for a site and going through the planning permission stages as well, to the point where we are now, ready to move in.”

Powys County Council is not currently offering business growth grants, but it does want to hear from companies, in and outside the county, that need new sites or premises to help them expand, now or in the future.

They are asked to use this online form to give details of their ambitions and what they need to realise them: https://powysapi.evolutive.co.uk/form/anonymousform/6728eed7783ab7106537eb74