Sarasin & Partners Strengthens Presence in Wales and the South-West

Sarasin & Partners has appointed Aimee Searle as regional business development manager, covering Wales and the South-West.

Searle, who has 18 years of experience in financial services, has developed and maintained strong relationships with intermediary firms in Wales and the South-West region, through prior roles at Aegon and LV. She began her career in the industry at Legal & General.

As Sarasin & Partners’ lead for Wales and the South-West, Searle will further strengthen the deep relationships that Sarasin already have in the area and further develop new opportunities with professional intermediaries.

Searle’s appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Sarasin & Partners, including the promotion of Tom Vernon as head of private clients and the launch of the Sarasin Managed Funds, a suite of risk-rated multi-asset solutions designed to offer greater flexibility and enable investors access to the widest possible strategic and tactical investment toolkit.

Christopher Cade, head of UK sales, said:

“Aimee’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the Wales and South-West market make her a valuable addition to our sales team. I am confident that her strong relationships and proven ability to deliver for clients will enhance our presence in the region and support our continued growth.”

Searle added: