Santander UK Launches Navigator Global to Help Businesses Grow Internationally

Santander UK has launched Navigator Global, a new end-to-end digital platform which aims to help businesses grow internationally.

It connects users to verified providers, local experts and real-time insight in the markets they want to target, giving them the confidence to move faster and reducing the challenges often associated with global trade, such as finding overseas partners and meeting complex regulatory requirements.

Navigator Global builds on the success of Santander Navigator, the pilot platform which supported more than 2,500 UK businesses to expand internationally, and fostered hundreds of global connections between UK and overseas businesses. The Navigator Global platform has enhanced capabilities including a trade tool where businesses can create unique action plans for their international trade journey and the ability to contact verified providers directly. The platform will be rolled out to all of Santander’s markets by the end of 2026.

Navigator Global tackles the three biggest barriers to international trade identified in Santander’s global research of SMEs:

62% of businesses say a lack of clarity around local regulation and compliance prevents them from entering new markets.

58% cite the high cost of failure as their main deterrent to expanding internationally.

Over half (54%) say poor partner visibility and difficulty identifying verified local contacts are major obstacles to growth.

Andrew Wilson, Director of Communications, Marketing & Responsible Banking for Santander UK, has been named as Chairman of the Navigator Global Ltd Board for the new venture, with John Carroll leading Navigator Global Ltd as Chief Executive Officer.

John Carroll, CEO Navigator Global Ltd, said:

“It’s been a year of confusion for businesses looking to trade internationally, with significant challenges around economic and political uncertainty. Santander’s research shows that over half of UK businesses now view overseas trade as more important. This means Navigator Global has never been more crucial. Whether a business is not sure what the right market is for them, or they want guidance on tariffs, the platform is there to help them. “We know businesses want support, and to be able to build on the success of Santander Navigator to launch a platform that is bigger, better and technologically advanced is a hugely exciting milestone. When businesses go global, everyone wins.”

Andrew Wilson, Chairman of the Navigator Global Ltd Board, added:

“I am pleased to be appointed as Chairman and look forward to shaping the strategy of this innovative approach to supporting growing businesses. By connecting users to local experts, we are giving them the confidence to move faster and expand globally. Well done to John Carroll and the team for launching this exciting proposition, which will help UK SMEs at the heart of our economy to grow and succeed.”

Navigator Global is launched during International Trade Week 2025 (ITW). For the second-year running, Santander UK has partnered with the Department for Business and Trade for the Government’s week of activity to help boost businesses looking to grow globally. The week features industry experts, practical insights, and real opportunities for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“The launch of the fifth International Trade Week will help British businesses up and down the country expand into new markets around the world and take full advantage of our three landmark deals with the EU, US, and India. “We’re glad to be partnering with Santander UK on this project, and their Navigator Global platform is a prime example of the innovation we are championing to harness the potential of businesses of all sizes to create jobs and drive economic growth.”