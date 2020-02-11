Safety Works Completed at Snowdonia Reservoirs

Work to make sure three reservoirs in Snowdonia remain safe in the long term has been completed. Situated in Gwydir Forest near Betws y Coed, the work means that Llyn Cyfty, Llyn Sarnau and Llyn Goddionduon can withstand extreme events.

The work, undertaken by contractors William Hughes Civil Engineering, involved strengthening the embankments, providing adequate overflow capacity and creating a suitable way of lowering the level of the reservoirs if needed.

In the spring, work will start to bring Llyn Tynymynydd, also in Gwydir Forest, up to the same standard.

This is part of Natural Resources Wales’ (NRW) work to regulate reservoirs under the Reservoirs Act 1975. It is part of a wider programme of reservoir safety work across Wales.

Improved access has also been created at Llyn Sarnau so that it can be inspected and maintained safely.

Andrew Basford, Project Manager for Natural Resources Wales, said:

“Reservoirs are regularly inspected to make sure they remain safe and this work was the result of such an inspection. “We are very grateful to local people for their patience and cooperation during construction, which greatly helped us complete the work within four months as programmed. We will continue to work closely with the neighbours of Llyn Tynymyndd as work starts on that reservoir in the spring.”

Check out video coverage of the completed work: https://youtu.be/opMToayEcfc