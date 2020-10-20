S4C Seeks New Board Members

S4C is seeking new Non-Executive Members to join the channel’s Unitary Board.

The recruitment process is being led by the Secretary of State for Digital Technology, Culture, Media and Sport with an advertisment published for new Non-Executive Members to join the S4C Unitary Board.

The S4C Board consists of the Chairman and up to eight other members, all appointed by the Secretary of State for Digital Technology, Culture, Media and Sport. Members bring a variety of skills and experience to the Board, although all are expected to ensure that S4C fulfils its public service remit and that public money and license fee money allocated to S4C is used appropriately.

As part of its recent commitment to increasing diversity in front of and behind the screen, S4C welcomes applications from people from BAME backgrounds and people with disabilities. It is vital that the Board represents and reflects the diversity of audiences in Wales and across the UK, and therefore S4C hopes to attract a strong and diverse group of candidates from a range of backgrounds. They are also specifically looking for people with experience of broadcasting, digital media and the wider creative industries; or experience of financial management and a good understanding of audit, governance, and risk management. Experience in communications and marketing and an understanding of customer and stakeholder engagement would also be most welcome.

“The next few years are certainly going to be a milestone in S4C's history,” said Owen Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive. “We will be celebrating S4C's 40th anniversary in 2022, and as we formulate a strategy to redefine S4C's purpose for the next decade it is absolutely vital that we have representation from all backgrounds in Wales to guide us in achieving our vision into the future. This is your chance to join us on our journey”

The closing date for applications is 23 October 2020. More information here: