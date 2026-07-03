S4C Invests £136m in Drama in a Decade

S4C has invested more than £136 million in drama in Wales over the last decade.

S4C's dramas have toured the world, with Dal y Mellt / Rough Cut the first Welsh language series to be released on Netflix and Bariau reaching audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the USA after being sold to streaming service Acorn TV.

Recent S4C dramas include Cleddau / The One That Got Away, Y Golau: Dŵr / Still Waters, Ar y Ffin / Mud Town, Pren ar y Bryn / Tree on a Hill and Anfamol.

The film Effi o Blaenau is now showing in cinemas and has received critical acclaim, setting a new record for the highest-grossing Welsh language film of all time. The production was supported by S4C International’s (S4Ci) commercial content fund.

S4C will also support Welsh language film production in the coming years through the Sinema Cymru scheme, in partnership with the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. The first film in this scheme is Lluest, which will be in cinemas next year.

In addition, S4C has invested in digital dramas including Yr Alwad – S4C's first vertical drama, which has been nominated at the National Film Awards and the Digital Broadcast Awards.

Over the next year, several new dramas will be broadcast, including Y Streic Fawr and Santa Maria, the broadcaster's first drama to be produced in partnership with ITV Studios and S4Ci’s commercial content fund’s first equity investment in drama.

S4C supports productions across Wales and, as part of this commitment, has announced a new Community Film Fund in conjunction with Am, the digital home of Welsh culture, and is sponsoring the new Short Film in the Welsh Language award at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival 2027.

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C's Head of Film and Drama and International Academy Member, said:

“In the past decade S4C has helped transform the international profile of Welsh-language drama, connecting audiences worldwide with stories rooted in the culture, talent and creativity of Wales. “This success is underpinned by S4C’s unwavering commitment to drama and by the strength of our partnerships across the industry. Through collaboration, investment and creative ambition, we continue to deliver distinctive, world-class productions that engage audiences at home and around the globe.”

Llion Iwan, S4C's Chief Content Officer, added:

“S4C's purpose is to reflect our world through the Welsh language and drama gives us the freedom to be experimental and innovative and to see a variety of stories from across Wales told on screen. “From tales as old as time to reflections of our modern world, the breadth of productions is a testament to the creativity of the Welsh production sector. As viewing habits evolve, so too does the style of our drama. But one thing is certain – drama is in safe hands.”

The figures come as S4C, for the second year running, hosts a Semi-Final Round of Judging for the 2026 International Emmy® Awards. This year, the broadcaster held the judging rounds for the Best Performance by an Actress and TV Movie/Mini-Series categories.

S4C's Semi-Final Round of Judging is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, and the evening reception is held in partnership with Bad Wolf.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said:

“To host another Semi-Final Round of Judging for the International Emmy® Awards competition in Wales is a clear vote of confidence in our thriving creative industries. Hosting a jury for one of the world’s most prestigious television awards here in Wales raises our profile internationally whilst reinforcing our reputation as a global destination for outstanding screen talent. “We’ve seen major success to date through our valued partnership with S4C and will continue to collaborate to support the creation of high-quality, Wales-made content that champions the Welsh language, celebrates our culture and creates opportunities for talented people across our creative sector.”

Founded in 1969, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a non-profit, membership organisation, based in New York City, comprised of leading entertainment figures across all sectors of the television industry, from over 70 countries.

The Academy was chartered with a mission to recognise excellence in television programming produced outside of the United States, and it presents the International Emmy® Award to programs in 16 categories.

The winners of the categories will be announced at the 2026 International Emmy® Awards, in New York, on Monday, November 23, 2026.