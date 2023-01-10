Ryanair Will Add a New Route from Cardiff Airport Next Summer

Ryanair will be offering yet more flights from Cardiff Airport next summer, as the airline will provide twice-weekly, year-round flights to Belfast, Northern Ireland. This latest schedule development becomes the low-cost airline’s fourth route from Cardiff, complementing its existing summer flights to Faro, Malaga and Dublin.
“Having recently announced extra flights to Dublin and Malaga for next summer, we welcome this new year-round route to Belfast from Ryanair, and we are thankful for their continued confidence in the recovery of Cardiff Airport,” says Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager, Cardiff Airport.
“Since the end of the pandemic, replacing the capacity lost on popular routes has been our biggest priority, and while we appreciate Ryanair’s recognition of this and its addition of a Belfast service – UK domestic routes from Cardiff still remain grossly underserved.”
With attractions like the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Titanic Belfast and the natural beauty of the Giant’s Causeway near Coleraine, Welsh travellers will be spoilt for choice for reasons to visit Northern Ireland next summer.
Commenting on the announcement, Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said:
“We are pleased to announce this additional route from Cardiff to Belfast International for Summer’23. The route which will operate twice weekly will provide our Cardiff customers with more opportunities to book a Belfast city break and will drive inbound visitors from Belfast to the capital of Wales.
To celebrate today’s announcement, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from £29.99 for travel from April’23 until October’23, which must be booked by the 21st of December’22. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and book early to avoid missing out.”