RWE’s Philippa Powell Recognised with Ysbryd y Môr Award

Philippa Powell, RWE’s Celtic Sea Development Lead and Project Director for the Awel y Môr Wind Farm, has been recognised for her contribution to Wales’ offshore wind sector.

She has been named the 2026 recipient of the Ysbryd y Môr award at the annual Marine Energy Wales (MEW) Conference in Llandudno.

Meaning ‘Spirit of the Sea’, the award was established in 2024 to recognise individuals whose passion, commitment and vision are helping to shape Wales’ marine energy sector.

Philippa’s career spans policy and environmental work, consenting, construction and project delivery. She has played a key role in delivering major projects in Wales, including Awel y Môr, the first Welsh offshore wind project to secure a contract in over a decade.

Once complete, the project, located approximately 10.5km off the Welsh coast, will generate enough electricity to power more than half of Wales’ homes.

Nominated by her peers, Philippa was recognised for her hard work and her supportive, collaborative approach.

Tom Hill, Marine Energy Wales Programme Manager said: