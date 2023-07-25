RWAS Rural Leadership Programme – Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society along with the Glamorgan Feature County are delighted to launch the RWAS Rural Leadership Programme for 2023-2024.

The Society acknowledges with grateful thanks the generous legacy of the late Mr Norman Griffiths, supported by the Glamorgan Feature County 2023.

The Rural Leadership Programme aims to provide an action-packed programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance over 3 intense residential sessions. The opportunity to network with high profile individuals within the industry started with a selection/taster day for candidates in May 2023.

Aimed at inspiring future leaders in agriculture, the programme is an opportunity to develop leadership skills at such an important time for our sector.

The 11 successful candidates are (in alphabetical surname order) –